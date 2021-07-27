Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 2:42PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 242 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5
miles east of Talavera. This storm was nearly stationary.
Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Talavera, Dripping Springs, Aguirre Springs, Soledad Canyon and
Portions of Organ Mountains Desert Peaks National Monument.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
