Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 5:47PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 545 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Mission Valley to near Fabens to 5 miles

east of Tornillo. Movement was southwest at 15 mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 45 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Far East El Paso, Mission Valley, Tornillo, Clint, Horizon City,

Fabens, San Elizario, Indian Cliffs Ranch, Socorro, Sparks, Agua

Dulce and Colonia del Paso.

This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 34 and 60.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.