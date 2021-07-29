Special Weather Statement issued July 29 at 4:44PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

At 443 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Camp Mitre Peak, or 7 miles southeast of Fort Davis, moving northwest

at 20 mph.

Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Fort Davis, McDonald Observatory, Camp Mitre Peak, Davis Mountains

State Park, Bloys Camp, Indian Lodge, Fort Davis National Historical

Site and Black Mountain.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.