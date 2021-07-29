Special Weather Statement issued July 29 at 4:44PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
At 443 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Camp Mitre Peak, or 7 miles southeast of Fort Davis, moving northwest
at 20 mph.
Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this
storm.
Locations impacted include…
Fort Davis, McDonald Observatory, Camp Mitre Peak, Davis Mountains
State Park, Bloys Camp, Indian Lodge, Fort Davis National Historical
Site and Black Mountain.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
