Flood Advisory issued August 1 at 11:52PM MDT until August 2 at 3:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Southeastern Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…

Northwestern El Paso County in western Texas…

* Until 300 AM MDT.

* At 1152 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up

to 1 inch of rain has fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Chaparral, Anthony, Anthony Gap and Berino.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.