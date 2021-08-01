Flood Advisory issued August 1 at 1:31PM MDT until August 1 at 4:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Northern Otero County in south central New Mexico…
* Until 430 PM MDT.
* At 131 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Enhanced runoff is possible from the
Soldier Canyon Burn Scar. Radar indicates between 0.5 and 1 inch
of rain has fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Mescalero and Soldier Canyon.
Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 inches is expected over the area.
This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.
Comments