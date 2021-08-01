Flood Advisory issued August 1 at 2:44PM MDT until August 1 at 5:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Northwestern Otero County in south central New Mexico…
* Until 545 PM MDT.
* At 244 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms in the area. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding, as well as flooding of low lying areas. Radar indicates
between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen in the last hour.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Alamogordo, Holloman Air Force Base and Boles Acres.
Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 inches is expected over the area.
This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses
to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.
In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
