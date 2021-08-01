Special Weather Statement issued August 1 at 4:59PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
At 458 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 21
miles north of Marathon, or 21 miles northeast of Alpine. This storm
was nearly stationary.
Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this
storm.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Pecos
and north central Brewster Counties.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
