Special Weather Statement issued August 1 at 4:59PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

At 458 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 21

miles north of Marathon, or 21 miles northeast of Alpine. This storm

was nearly stationary.

Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this

storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Pecos

and north central Brewster Counties.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.