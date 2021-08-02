Special Weather Statement issued August 2 at 3:42PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 341 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Pinos Altos, moving east at 5 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Silver City, Pinos Altos, Cobre, Bayard, Hanover, Fierro, Santa

Clara, Fort Bayard, Arenas Valley, Upper Mimbres Valley, Little

Walnut Village, Cherry Creek Campground and McMillan Campground.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.