Special Weather Statement issued August 2 at 3:42PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 341 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Pinos Altos, moving east at 5 mph.
Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Silver City, Pinos Altos, Cobre, Bayard, Hanover, Fierro, Santa
Clara, Fort Bayard, Arenas Valley, Upper Mimbres Valley, Little
Walnut Village, Cherry Creek Campground and McMillan Campground.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Comments