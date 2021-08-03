Flood Advisory issued August 3 at 2:34PM MDT until August 3 at 4:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Northern Otero County in south central New Mexico…
* Until 430 PM MDT.
* At 234 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has
fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Mescalero and Soldier Canyon.
Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 inches is expected over the area.
This additional rain will result in minor flooding around and down
stream of the Soldier Canyon Burn Scar.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
