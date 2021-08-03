Flood Advisory issued August 3 at 2:34PM MDT until August 3 at 4:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Northern Otero County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 430 PM MDT.

* At 234 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has

fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Mescalero and Soldier Canyon.

Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 inches is expected over the area.

This additional rain will result in minor flooding around and down

stream of the Soldier Canyon Burn Scar.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.