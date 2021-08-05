Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 1:16AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
An area of thunderstorms was moving south through central and
western Luna County early this morning. These storms have had a
history of producing strong outflow winds. Residents and motorists
in south central and southwestern Luna County could see strong
outflow wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph, as the storms approach and
then brief heavy rains as the storms pass through. The winds will
quickly slow once the thunderstorms have passed by.
