Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 1:16AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

An area of thunderstorms was moving south through central and

western Luna County early this morning. These storms have had a

history of producing strong outflow winds. Residents and motorists

in south central and southwestern Luna County could see strong

outflow wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph, as the storms approach and

then brief heavy rains as the storms pass through. The winds will

quickly slow once the thunderstorms have passed by.