Special Weather Statement issued August 7 at 2:14PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 213 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Cuchillo, moving east at 15 mph. Outflow winds may affect Truth or

Consequences, Caballo Lake, and Elephant Butte Lake.

Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Caballo, Cuchillo, Truth or Consequences, San Miguel, City of

Elephant Butte, Palomas, North Monticello Point, Alamosa Canyon,

Williamsburg, Elephant Butte Lake, Upper Palomas Canyon, Lost Canyon,

Lower Palomas Canyon, Ash Canyon, Rock Canyon, Hot Springs Landing,

Lakeshore Highlands, South Monticello Campground and Caballo Lake.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.