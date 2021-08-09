Flood Advisory issued August 9 at 11:20PM MDT until August 10 at 1:15AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
South Central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…
* Until 115 AM MDT.
* At 1120 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding.
Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Vado, Berino, Mesquite, San Miguel, La Mesa and High Valley.
Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying
spots.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.
Comments