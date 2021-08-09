Flood Advisory issued August 9 at 2:01PM MDT until August 9 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Northern Otero County in south central New Mexico…
* Until 500 PM MDT.
* At 201 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is possible in the area NEAR APACHE
SUMMIT and near Mescalero. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has
fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Mescalero, Lake Mescalero, Apache Summit and Soldier Canyon.
DRAINAGES IN THE VICINITY OF APACHE SUMMIT are the most likely
places to experience minor flooding.
Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
