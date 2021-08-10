Flood Advisory issued August 10 at 6:59PM MDT until August 10 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

South Central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…

Northwestern El Paso County in western Texas…

* Until 1000 PM MDT.

* At 659 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has

fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Anthony, Chamberino, La Union and Vinton.

Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.