Flood Advisory issued August 10 at 8:38PM MDT until August 10 at 11:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Southeastern El Paso County in western Texas…

Western Hudspeth County in western Texas…

* Until 1145 PM MDT.

* At 838 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has

fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Tornillo and Acala.

Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.