Flood Advisory issued August 10 at 9:32PM MDT until August 11 at 12:30AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

South Central Hudspeth County in western Texas…

* Until 1230 AM MDT.

* At 932 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain

have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

mainly rural areas of South Central Hudspeth County

Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 inches is expected over the area.

This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.