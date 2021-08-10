Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 3:17PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
At 316 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Alpine, moving northeast at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Alpine, Camp Mitre Peak, Alpine-Casparis Municipal Airport and
Paisano Pass.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
