Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 3:17PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

At 316 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Alpine, moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Alpine, Camp Mitre Peak, Alpine-Casparis Municipal Airport and

Paisano Pass.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.