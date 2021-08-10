Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 3:38PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 338 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Hermanas, moving east at 25 mph.

Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Carzalia Valley, Hermanas and Camp Ramsey.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.