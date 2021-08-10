Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 3:47PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

At 347 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 22

miles northeast of Big Bend Ranch State Park, moving north at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Casa Piedra.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.