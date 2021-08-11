Flood Advisory issued August 11 at 10:11PM MDT until August 12 at 12:15AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Southeastern Hudspeth County in western Texas…

* Until 1215 AM MDT.

* At 1011 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

mainly rural areas of Southeastern Hudspeth County

Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.