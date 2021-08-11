Flood Advisory issued August 11 at 10:11PM MDT until August 12 at 12:15AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Southeastern Hudspeth County in western Texas…
* Until 1215 AM MDT.
* At 1011 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
mainly rural areas of Southeastern Hudspeth County
Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying
spots.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.
Comments