Flood Advisory issued August 11 at 7:04PM MDT until August 11 at 10:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Northwestern El Paso County in western Texas…
* Until 1015 PM MDT.
* At 704 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.
Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
West El Paso, Northeast El Paso, Westway, Vinton and Franklin
Mountains State Park.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses
to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Comments