Special Weather Statement issued August 11 at 1:55PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

Moisture will continue to increase while a very slow moving

disturbance moves out of Mexico. This will lead to an increase in

thunderstorm coverage through at least Friday and possibly

Saturday. Storms will be capable of very heavy rainfall rates with

little motion, and thus flash flooding is a concern. Rainfall

rates will vary from location to location with some people

receiving little to none while others may receive totals in

excess of 3 inches. There still is uncertainty on which locations

will have the greatest risk for heavy rainfall and flash

flooding. Be aware of changing weather conditions and the

possibility of watches, advisories, and warnings. If you come

across a flooded roadway, TURN AROUND. DON’T DROWN.