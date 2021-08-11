Special Weather Statement issued August 11 at 1:55PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
Moisture will continue to increase while a very slow moving
disturbance moves out of Mexico. This will lead to an increase in
thunderstorm coverage through at least Friday and possibly
Saturday. Storms will be capable of very heavy rainfall rates with
little motion, and thus flash flooding is a concern. Rainfall
rates will vary from location to location with some people
receiving little to none while others may receive totals in
excess of 3 inches. There still is uncertainty on which locations
will have the greatest risk for heavy rainfall and flash
flooding. Be aware of changing weather conditions and the
possibility of watches, advisories, and warnings. If you come
across a flooded roadway, TURN AROUND. DON’T DROWN.
