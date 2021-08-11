Special Weather Statement issued August 11 at 2:32AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

At 232 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18

miles northeast of Alpine, moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Pecos,

northwestern Brewster and east central Jeff Davis Counties.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.