Special Weather Statement issued August 11 at 5:36PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 535 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18
miles southwest of Afton, moving southeast at 15 mph.
Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Mount Riley.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
