Special Weather Statement issued August 11 at 5:36PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 535 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18

miles southwest of Afton, moving southeast at 15 mph.

Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Mount Riley.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.