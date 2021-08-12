Flash Flood Warning issued August 12 at 7:23PM MDT until August 12 at 10:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

South Central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…

Northwestern El Paso County in western Texas…

* Until 1030 PM MDT.

* At 723 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of

rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

West El Paso, Anthony, Vado, Berino, Chamberino, La Union, Vinton,

Mesquite, Westway, San Miguel and La Mesa.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 150 and 152…and

between mile markers 155 and 163.

Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 1 and 4.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses

to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.