Flash Flood Warning issued August 12 at 7:33PM MDT until August 12 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 733 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms

producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches

of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5

inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already

occurring.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…TX DOT web cameras and trained spotters reported.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Northeast El Paso, Central El Paso, East El Paso, Fort Bliss,

Biggs Field, Fort Bliss Northeast and Franklin Mountains State

Park.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses

to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.