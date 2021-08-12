Flash Flood Warning issued August 12 at 9:26PM MDT until August 13 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has extended
the
* Flash Flood Warning for…
North Central El Paso County in western Texas…
* Until midnight MDT.
* At 926 PM MDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 3 inches of
rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Law enforcement reported.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Northeast El Paso, Central El Paso, East El Paso, Fort Bliss,
Biggs Field, Fort Bliss Northeast and Franklin Mountains State
Park.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses
to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.