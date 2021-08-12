Flash Flood Warning issued August 12 at 9:28PM MDT until August 13 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has extended

the

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southeastern Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…

Northwestern El Paso County in western Texas…

* Until midnight MDT.

* At 928 PM MDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms

producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 3 inches of

rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Law enforcement reported.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

West El Paso, Central El Paso, Northeast El Paso, Sunland Park,

Fort Bliss and Franklin Mountains State Park.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 15 and 22.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses

to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.