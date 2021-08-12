Flood Advisory issued August 12 at 5:50PM MDT until August 12 at 7:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Northeastern El Paso County in western Texas…

Northwestern Hudspeth County in western Texas…

* Until 745 PM MDT.

* At 550 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding.

Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Loma Linda, Hueco Tanks and Hueco Mountain Estates.

The storms will move across Hueco Tanks State Park is the next 30

minutes which could lead to minor flooding.

Additional rainfall of up to 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Minor flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know

where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can

become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid

streams or creeks.