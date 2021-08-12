Flood Advisory issued August 12 at 6:20PM MDT until August 12 at 8:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

South Central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…

Western El Paso County in western Texas…

* Until 815 PM MDT.

* At 620 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up

to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

West El Paso, Santa Teresa, Sunland Park, Canutillo, La Union,

Vinton and Union Pacific Intermodal Terminal.

Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is expected over the area. This

additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses

to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.