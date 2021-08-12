Flood Advisory issued August 12 at 6:57PM MDT until August 12 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

South Central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…

Northwestern El Paso County in western Texas…

* Until 900 PM MDT.

* At 657 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up

to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

West El Paso, Central El Paso, Vado, Anthony, Las Cruces, Sunland

Park, Berino, Canutillo, NMSU Main Campus, Chamberino, Mesquite,

San Miguel, Vinton and Westway.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses

to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.