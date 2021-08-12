Flood Advisory issued August 12 at 7:37PM MDT until August 12 at 9:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Central El Paso County in western Texas…

* Until 930 PM MDT.

* At 737 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up

to 2 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

West El Paso, East El Paso, Central El Paso, Far East El Paso,

Mission Valley, Fort Bliss, Socorro and Sparks.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses

to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.