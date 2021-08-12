Flood Advisory issued August 12 at 9:24PM MDT until August 12 at 11:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Central El Paso County in western Texas…

* Until 1130 PM MDT.

* At 924 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This is causing

urban and small stream flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have

fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

East El Paso, Central El Paso, Far East El Paso, Mission Valley

and Fort Bliss.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses

to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.