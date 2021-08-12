Special Weather Statement issued August 12 at 5:06PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 505 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a broken line extending from 3 miles west of McGregor Range Base to
13 miles north of Hueco Tanks to 13 miles northwest of Cornudas.
Movement was south at 5 mph.
Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Loma Linda, Hueco Tanks, McGregor Range Base and Hueco Mountain
Estates.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
