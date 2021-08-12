Special Weather Statement issued August 12 at 5:17AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

Increasing moisture and a very slow moving disturbance moves over

the region will lead to an increase in thunderstorm coverage

through at least Saturday. Storms will be capable of heavy

rainfall rates with little storm motion, and therefore creating a

flash flooding concern. Rainfall totals will vary across the

region, with some areas receiving very little and other locations

receiving in excess of 3 (+) inches. Be aware of changing weather

conditions and the possibility of watches, advisories, and

warnings. If you come across a flooded roadway, TURN AROUND, DON’T

DROWN.