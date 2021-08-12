Special Weather Statement issued August 12 at 5:17AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
Increasing moisture and a very slow moving disturbance moves over
the region will lead to an increase in thunderstorm coverage
through at least Saturday. Storms will be capable of heavy
rainfall rates with little storm motion, and therefore creating a
flash flooding concern. Rainfall totals will vary across the
region, with some areas receiving very little and other locations
receiving in excess of 3 (+) inches. Be aware of changing weather
conditions and the possibility of watches, advisories, and
warnings. If you come across a flooded roadway, TURN AROUND, DON’T
DROWN.
