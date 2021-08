Weather Alerts

At 532 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 7 miles north of Hueco Tanks to 12 miles west

of Cornudas. Movement was southwest at 10 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Loma Linda, Desert Haven, Hueco Tanks and Hueco Mountain Estates.