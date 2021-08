Weather Alerts

At 653 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm

outflow winds near Three Rivers, moving south at 30 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Tularosa, Alamogordo, White Sands National Monument, Bent, Burro

Flats, High Rolls, La Luz, Holloman Air Force Base, Mountain Park and

Karr Canyon.