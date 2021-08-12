Special Weather Statement issued August 12 at 7:07PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 706 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported a strong
thunderstorm near Fort Bliss, moving southwest at 10 mph.
Half inch hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
West El Paso, Central El Paso, East El Paso, Northeast El Paso, Far
East El Paso, Mission Valley, Horizon City, Sunland Park, Fort Bliss,
Socorro, Sparks, Agua Dulce, Biggs Field, Fort Bliss Northeast and
Franklin Mountains State Park.
