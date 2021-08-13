Flash Flood Warning issued August 13 at 4:17PM MDT until August 13 at 7:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northeastern El Paso County in western Texas…

Northwestern Hudspeth County in western Texas…

* Until 730 PM MDT.

* At 417 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Loma Linda, Hueco Tanks and Hueco Mountain Estates.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.