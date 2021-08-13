Flash Flood Warning issued August 13 at 4:49PM MDT until August 13 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Northeastern El Paso County in western Texas…
Northwestern Hudspeth County in western Texas…
* Until 800 PM MDT.
* At 449 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1.5 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Far East El Paso, Hueco Tanks, Butterfield, Homestead Meadows,
Hueco Mountain Estates and Montana Vista.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses
to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.
