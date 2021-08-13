Flash Flood Warning issued August 13 at 5:17PM MDT until August 13 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 517 PM MDT, emergency management reported thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 2.5 inches of rain have

fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Emergency management reported.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

East El Paso, Central El Paso, Far East El Paso, Mission Valley,

Socorro and Montana Vista.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 26 and 35.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses

to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.