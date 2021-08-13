Flash Flood Warning issued August 13 at 5:25PM MDT until August 13 at 8:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northwestern El Paso County in western Texas…

* Until 830 PM MDT.

* At 525 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have

fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in

the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

West El Paso, Northeast El Paso, Central El Paso, East El Paso,

Fort Bliss, Biggs Field, Fort Bliss Northeast and Franklin

Mountains State Park.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 20 and 26.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses

to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.