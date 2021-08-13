Flash Flood Warning issued August 13 at 6:17PM MDT until August 13 at 9:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
South Central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…
Northwestern El Paso County in western Texas…
* Until 915 PM MDT.
* At 617 PM MDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between
1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts
up to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding
is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
West El Paso, Santa Teresa, Canutillo, Vinton, Union Pacific
Intermodal Terminal and Franklin Mountains State Park.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses
to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.
