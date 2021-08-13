Flash Flood Warning issued August 13 at 7:55PM MDT until August 13 at 9:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 755 PM MDT, Multiple sources indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Multiple Sources
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
West El Paso, Santa Teresa, Canutillo, Vinton, Union Pacific
Intermodal Terminal and Franklin Mountains State Park.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses
to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.