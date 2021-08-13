Flood Advisory issued August 13 at 3:58PM MDT until August 13 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
West Central Otero County in south central New Mexico…
* Until 600 PM MDT.
* At 358 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain in the
advisory area due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and
small stream flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
White Sands National Park and Holloman Air Force Base.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses
to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Comments