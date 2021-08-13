Flood Advisory issued August 13 at 3:58PM MDT until August 13 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a

* Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Southwestern Eddy County in southeastern New Mexico…

Northwestern Culberson County in southwestern Texas…

* Until 700 PM MDT /800 PM CDT/.

* At 358 PM MDT /458 PM CDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due

to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Pine Springs, Guadalupe Mountains National Park, Lincoln National

Forest and Queen.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks.