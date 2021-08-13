Flood Advisory issued August 13 at 5:00PM MDT until August 13 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Southwestern Eddy County in southeastern New Mexico…

North Central Culberson County in southwestern Texas…

* Until 800 PM MDT /900 PM CDT/.

* At 500 PM MDT /600 PM CDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due

to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Carlsbad Caverns National Park, McKittrick Canyon, Whites City,

Guadalupe Mountains National Park and Lincoln National Forest.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.