Flood Advisory issued August 13 at 8:15AM MDT until August 13 at 12:15PM MDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a

* Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Southwestern Eddy County in southeastern New Mexico…

Northwestern Culberson County in southwestern Texas…

* Until 1215 PM MDT /115 PM CDT/.

* At 815 AM MDT /915 AM CDT/, Doppler radar and automated rain

gauges indicated heavy rain due to showers and thunderstorms. This

will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 1.5

inches of rain have fallen so far today, measured by the West

Texas Mesonet at Pine Springs.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Pine Springs, McKittrick Canyon, Carlsbad Caverns National Park,

Guadalupe Mountains National Park, Lincoln National Forest and

Queen.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.