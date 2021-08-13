Flood Advisory issued August 13 at 8:15AM MDT until August 13 at 12:15PM MDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a
* Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Southwestern Eddy County in southeastern New Mexico…
Northwestern Culberson County in southwestern Texas…
* Until 1215 PM MDT /115 PM CDT/.
* At 815 AM MDT /915 AM CDT/, Doppler radar and automated rain
gauges indicated heavy rain due to showers and thunderstorms. This
will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 1.5
inches of rain have fallen so far today, measured by the West
Texas Mesonet at Pine Springs.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Pine Springs, McKittrick Canyon, Carlsbad Caverns National Park,
Guadalupe Mountains National Park, Lincoln National Forest and
Queen.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
