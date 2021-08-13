Special Weather Statement issued August 13 at 5:39PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 539 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 10 miles southeast of Afton to 7 miles west of

Santa Teresa to 10 miles southwest of La Union. These storms were

nearly stationary.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Santa Teresa and Union Pacific Intermodal Terminal.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.