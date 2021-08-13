Special Weather Statement issued August 13 at 6:35PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

At 634 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles west of Toyah, moving northwest at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Pecos, Toyah, Mentone, Orla and Pecos Municipal Airport.

This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 14 and 44.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.